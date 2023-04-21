UrduPoint.com

Seven Shops In Amsterdam Ordered To Close For Selling Drugs Illegally - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Seven Shops in Amsterdam Ordered to Close for Selling Drugs Illegally - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Seven souvenir and tobacco shops in Amsterdam have been ordered to close for possessing and selling hemp joints illegally, Dutch newspaper NL Times reported on Thursday, citing the statement of the Amsterdam municipality.

According to the report, a police investigation has uncovered that these shops possessed a significant quantity of hemp joints. The city said that the sale of these items is only allowed in coffee shops under strict health and safety regulations.

The municipality noted that "trafficking, use and presence of drugs have a negative effect on public order" as it could lead to "insecurity for passers-by and local residents due to nuisance and the attraction of the store to criminal activity," the media quoted the statement.

The shops rejected accusations that they violated any laws by selling any prohibited items, saying that referring to the items in question as "joints" was incorrect, a shops' attorney told the newspaper.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sale Amsterdam Lead Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2023

42 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st April 2023

47 minutes ago
 UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister ..

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister of Italy

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid gre ..

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid greetings

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

8 hours ago
 Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.