Seven soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack: security sources

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Seven soldiers were killed and several others wounded or missing after their patrol was ambushed in northern Burkina Faso, security sources said Thursday.

The attack occurred Wednesday on the road between Tin Akoff and Beldiabe, in Oudalan province, one source said.

"The provisional toll is seven soldiers dead," the source said, with others wounded or missing.