UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Soldiers Killed In Burkina Faso Attack: Security Sources

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:28 PM

Seven soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack: security sources

Seven soldiers were killed and several others wounded or missing after their patrol was ambushed in northern Burkina Faso, security sources said Thursday

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Seven soldiers were killed and several others wounded or missing after their patrol was ambushed in northern Burkina Faso, security sources said Thursday.

The attack occurred Wednesday on the road between Tin Akoff and Beldiabe, in Oudalan province, one source said.

"The provisional toll is seven soldiers dead," the source said, with others wounded or missing.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Road Burkina Faso

Recent Stories

Nothing to shout about: Olympic fans may face chee ..

3 minutes ago

Newly discovered asteroid to fly safely by Earth n ..

3 minutes ago

Dutch Police Say Investigating Shooting in Saudi E ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition Forces Destroy Houthi Drone - ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21,608 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

15 minutes ago

Bilawal, Maryam meeting indication of PPP, PML- N ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.