UrduPoint.com

Seven South Sudanese Peace Delegates Killed In Attack: NGO

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Seven South Sudanese peace delegates killed in attack: NGO

Seven South Sudanese delegates who attended a peace conference in the southeast of the country were killed, a Norwegian humanitarian organisation said Thursday

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Seven South Sudanese delegates who attended a peace conference in the southeast of the country were killed, a Norwegian humanitarian organisation said Thursday.

"We strongly condemn the attack on civilians and humanitarian aid workers," the head of Norwegian Church Aid (NCA), Dagfinn Hoybraten, said in a statement.

"The attack demonstrates how demanding and complex it is to work in a country where the security situation is changing all the time," he added.

The seven were killed on Saturday in Imehejek in Eastern Equatoria state after attending a peace conference and being offered a ride in NCA cars.

Three NCA employees, also from South Sudan, escaped unharmed, NCA said.

The humanitarian organisation provided no other details, saying the attack was still under investigation.

In South Sudan, Eastern Equatoria state's information minister Patrick Oting told AFP the attack was "unfortunate", adding that conference was intended to defuse tensions between two communities over cattle raids.

"It is an unfortunate situation that has happened, in fact these people were (here) for the peace dialogue mission to Imehejek," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Information Minister Sudan Church All From

Recent Stories

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to partic ..

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to participate in 15th Etisalat Award f ..

1 minute ago
 Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplift ..

Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplifting projects

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expresses deep sorrow over death o ..

2 minutes ago
 Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understan ..

Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understand What Happened With Drone Ove ..

2 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Supports African Union's Bid to ..

German Chancellor Supports African Union's Bid to Join G20

43 seconds ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemns Khuram Agency incident

Rana Sanaullah condemns Khuram Agency incident

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.