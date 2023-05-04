Seven South Sudanese peace delegates killed in attack: NGO

Seven South Sudanese delegates who attended a peace conference in the southeast of the country were killed, a Norwegian humanitarian organisation said Thursday

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Seven South Sudanese delegates who attended a peace conference in the southeast of the country were killed, a Norwegian humanitarian organisation said Thursday.

"We strongly condemn the attack on civilians and humanitarian aid workers," the head of Norwegian Church Aid (NCA), Dagfinn Hoybraten, said in a statement.

"The attack demonstrates how demanding and complex it is to work in a country where the security situation is changing all the time," he added.

The seven were killed on Saturday in Imehejek in Eastern Equatoria state after attending a peace conference and being offered a ride in NCA cars.

Three NCA employees, also from South Sudan, escaped unharmed, NCA said.

The humanitarian organisation provided no other details, saying the attack was still under investigation.

In South Sudan, Eastern Equatoria state's information minister Patrick Oting told AFP the attack was "unfortunate", adding that conference was intended to defuse tensions between two communities over cattle raids.

"It is an unfortunate situation that has happened, in fact these people were (here) for the peace dialogue mission to Imehejek," he said.