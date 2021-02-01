UrduPoint.com
Seven Spanish Care Facility Residents Die After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine - Reports

A retirement home in Spain has become a coronavirus hotbed as all its 78 residents tested positive after being administered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and seven of them subsequently died, Spanish news agency Efe reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) A retirement home in Spain has become a coronavirus hotbed as all its 78 residents tested positive after being administered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and seven of them subsequently died, Spanish news agency Efe reported on Monday.

The first round of shots was administered at the care facility in Lagartera on January 13, according to the management, as cited in the report.

When the vaccinated residents began displaying first symptoms, they were reportedly misinterpreted as side effects.

It was not until seven people died, another four hospitalized and the rest diagnosed with COVID-19 that the facility was locked down on Monday, according to the report.

The management was cited as saying that no one at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus disease before the incident.

Each resident has now been placed in isolation while the facility continues to operate in full compliance with health protocols, the management added.

