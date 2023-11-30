Open Menu

Seven Still Missing After US Osprey Crash Off Japan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Japan's coastguard said late Thursday that there was still no sign of seven missing US Air Force personnel whose Osprey crashed during a training exercise, in the latest incident involving the tilt-rotor aircraft.

One unconscious person was found in the sea and later declared dead after the aircraft crashed off the island of Yakushima on Wednesday but none of the other seven on board have been found.

"No clues regarding the missing persons were obtained," the coastguard said in a statement issued after nightfall on Thursday, more than 24 hours after the incident.

Rescue teams conducted a dive search on Thursday after sonar detected an underwater object "but only rocks were found on the seabed," the statement said, adding that the operation would continue on Friday.

US Air Force Special Operations Command said the CV-22B Osprey was on "routine training mission" out of Yokota Air Base in Japan, with the "cause of the mishap.

.. currently unknown".

An emergency management official in the Kagoshima region where the crash took place said police had received information that the aircraft had been "spewing fire from a left engine".

Photos released by the coastguard showed what appeared to be an overturned yellow life raft and other debris in the water off Yakushima, which lies south of Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu.

Other photos later showed what appeared to be parts of the aircraft including part of a propeller from a fishing boat into a quay.

The major search operation on Thursday involved six patrol ships and two aircraft as well as police and local rescuers.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Missing Persons Police Water Kagoshima Japan From

Recent Stories

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa ..

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

21 minutes ago
 Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

2 hours ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

2 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

3 hours ago
Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

3 hours ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

4 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World