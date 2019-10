(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Seven civilians were killed Friday by Turkish air strikes and sniper fire in northeastern Syria , a war monitor said.

Four of them were killed by an air strike in Tal Abyad while the threeothers were killed by snipers around the border town, the SyrianObservatory for Human Rights said.