Seven Syrian Servicemen Killed, 3 Injured in Bomb Explosion in Daraa Province - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Seven Syrian soldiers were killed, three were injured in a bomb explosion on a road in southern Daraa Province, a security source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the explosion occurred on the road linking the villages of Nafia and Ayn Zakar. The car carrying the Syrian military was blown up by an explosive device planted on the road.