Seven Tajik Citizens Hospitalized After Car Accident in Western Kazakhstan - Police

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Seven Tajik nationals, including three children, were hospitalized after a car accident in the Aktobe Region in western Kazakhstan, Kazakh police said.

The accident took place on on the highway Samara-Shymkent on Tuesday.

A drive lost control of the car and slid into the ditch.

"There were eight people in the car, all of them citizens of Tajikistan, with three of them being children. Seven passengers were sent to the Khromtau regional hospital," the police said in a statement.

The driver refused hospitalization, it added.