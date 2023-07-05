Open Menu

Seven Tajik Citizens Hospitalized After Car Accident In Western Kazakhstan - Police

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Seven Tajik Citizens Hospitalized After Car Accident in Western Kazakhstan - Police

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Seven Tajik nationals, including three children, were hospitalized after a car accident in the Aktobe Region in western Kazakhstan, Kazakh police said.

The accident took place on on the highway Samara-Shymkent on Tuesday.

A drive lost control of the car and slid into the ditch.

"There were eight people in the car, all of them citizens of Tajikistan, with three of them being children. Seven passengers were sent to the Khromtau regional hospital," the police said in a statement.

The driver refused hospitalization, it added.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Car Khromtau Tajikistan Kazakhstan All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

11 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

11 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

11 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

11 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

11 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

11 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

11 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

12 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

11 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

11 hours ago

More Stories From World