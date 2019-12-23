Seven Taliban Members Killed in Airstrike in Eastern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Seven Taliban militants have been killed during an airstrike in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday

"Seven Taliban fighters were killed during an airstrike last night in Mohammad Agha district, but no details were given about whether the attack was carried out by Afghan or foreign troops," the ministry wrote in a statement.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said in a separate press release that special forces of the National Police had arrested two key Taliban members during an operation in Logar's Baraki Barak district.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).