UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Taliban Members Killed In Airstrike In Eastern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:49 PM

Seven Taliban Members Killed in Airstrike in Eastern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Seven Taliban militants have been killed during an airstrike in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Seven Taliban militants have been killed during an airstrike in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Seven Taliban fighters were killed during an airstrike last night in Mohammad Agha district, but no details were given about whether the attack was carried out by Afghan or foreign troops," the ministry wrote in a statement.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said in a separate press release that special forces of the National Police had arrested two key Taliban members during an operation in Logar's Baraki Barak district.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Police Interior Ministry Russia Baraki Barak Government

Recent Stories

Only 1 in 3 (30%) Pakistani TV viewers claim they ..

11 minutes ago

UVAS sign MoU with Lahore Division Cattle Market M ..

15 minutes ago

U.S.-Pakistan Partnership Strengthens Governance A ..

19 minutes ago

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Cultural Heritage Forum ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Intercepts More Than 3,000 EU-Bound Undocum ..

2 minutes ago

Sarwat Gillani will play role of a Christian woman ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.