Seven Taliban Militants Killed In Afghan Air Force Attack In Country's South - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:59 PM

Seven Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Air Force Attack in Country's South - Police

Seven Taliban insurgents have been killed in an airstrike by the Afghan Air Force in the southern Kandahar province, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Seven Taliban insurgents have been killed in an airstrike by the Afghan Air Force in the southern Kandahar province, local police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai said on Thursday.

"This morning, the Afghan Air Force attacked the Taliban in the Lawang area of Maruf district, and killed seven insurgents," Barakzai said in a statement.

The Taliban radical movement has not yet commented on the matter.

More Stories From World

