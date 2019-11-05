UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Taliban Militants Killed In Afghan Forces Operations Across Afghanistan - Army

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:20 PM

Seven Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Forces Operations Across Afghanistan - Army

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) At least seven Taliban fighters have been killed during operations carried out by Afghan forces across the country, the army said on Tuesday.

"An airstrike took place on the Taliban in the Badam area of Ghazni province and killed 4 Taliban fighters and in the Nazyk area [in Ghazni] 3 Taliban were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces," a statement from the 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan army said.

The Afghan security forces also seized military equipment from the Taliban group.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Army Ghazni From

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

7 minutes ago

UK Commissioner Urges Country's Political Leaders ..

4 minutes ago

Pukar-15 received 61,000 bogus calls during Octobe ..

4 minutes ago

Arrangements for Sikh Yatrees reviewed in Narowal

4 minutes ago

155 countries and region, 26 international organiz ..

4 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 114,8 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.