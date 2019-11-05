Seven Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Forces Operations Across Afghanistan - Army

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) At least seven Taliban fighters have been killed during operations carried out by Afghan forces across the country, the army said on Tuesday.

"An airstrike took place on the Taliban in the Badam area of Ghazni province and killed 4 Taliban fighters and in the Nazyk area [in Ghazni] 3 Taliban were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces," a statement from the 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan army said.

The Afghan security forces also seized military equipment from the Taliban group.