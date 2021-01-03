UrduPoint.com
Seven Talibs Killed In Another Airstrike In Eastern Afghanistan - Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Seven Talibs Killed in Another Airstrike in Eastern Afghanistan - Governor

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Seven Talibs have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil has said.

The attack took place in Bati Kot district at around 8:29 p.m. (15:59 GMT) on Saturday, the governor tweeted.

A number of weapons have also been destroyed as a result.

In an earlier airstrike in the same district on Saturday, the governor reported four Taliban fatalities,

