UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Troops Injured In Beirut As Protesters Throw Stones At Military - Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Seven Troops Injured in Beirut as Protesters Throw Stones at Military - Armed Forces

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Demonstrators who earlier blocked one of Beirut streets have hurled stones at troops that arrived at the scene to remove barricades, the Lebanese armed forces said on Friday, adding that seven officers had been injured.

Protests in Lebanon resumed on Thursday after former education Minister Hassan Diab was appointed as prime minister-designate. In Tripoli, Beirut, Sidon and other cities, activists started blocking roads and setting fire to tires and garbage cans.

"In the Corniche El Mazraa area, seven officers were injured after protesters threw stones at them. Some of them [demonstrators] tried to dump a truck loaded with rubble and sand in the middle of the road to completely block traffic. The military is still taking measures to stabilize the situation," the army said in a statement.

South to Beirut, in Naim district, activists blocked the main highway linking the capital with Tyre and southern Lebanon.

The road is especially busy on Friday as people head to the countryside for the weekend. The protest action completely paralyzed the traffic, creating hours-long traffic jams.

"During an army patrol's efforts to unblock the road in Naim and restore traffic, a group of activists hurled stones at the military. Under these circumstances, the military was forced to fire shots in the air and use tear gas. The road has been partly unblocked," the army stated.

The protests in Lebanon started on October 17 following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Even though the controversial measure was scrapped and the government of Saad Hariri resigned, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms.

Now, some demonstrators also protest against the new prime minister-designate, viewing his appointment as a result of internal agreements between the political forces they are opposing.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Internet Army Education Road Traffic Tripoli Beirut Lebanon October Gas Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

1 hour ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

2 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

2 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

2 hours ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.