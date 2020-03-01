Seven Turkish Journalist Organizations Condemn Detention of Sputnik Employees

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Seven journalist organizations in Turkey on Sunday decried the detention of their Sputnik Turkey colleagues in a joint statement.

"Yesterday evening, in Ankara, there was an attempt to assault homes of three Sputnik Turkey journalists.

People who gathered before their homes threatened and insulted our colleagues. The journalists who went to the police to complain about the attempted assault were detained ... As professional organizations, we once again urge the authorities to refrain from making journalists their targets. The detained journalists must be released," the Journalists Union of Turkey together with six other organizations said in a joint statement.