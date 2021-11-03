Seven UK NGOs Aiding Refugees in Calais Might Stop Work As Funder Backs Out

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Seven UK charities providing aid to refugees in Calais in northern France said they may have to cease operations after Choose love, a celebrity-funded NGO, cut off funding.

On Tuesday, Choose Love, which is funded by celebrities such as Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and the band Coldplay, announced that it would stop working with smaller charities aiding refugees in Calais and Dunkirk as a result "of many contributing factors, including the pandemic," focusing all support on unaccompanied children instead.

"We may no longer be able to continue our work after December.

If we were to leave Calais there would be dangerous gaps left in the provision of basic warmth, shelter and food," the seven charities said on a joint website, appealing for help.

The charities were providing aid to refugees in France by cooking meals, distributing clean clothing, food, water, and aiding those refugees who wished to cross the English Channel and take refuge in the United Kingdom.

An estimated 2,000 refugees are currently in Calais. Worsening weather and the onset of winter are making their living conditions very difficult, the charities stressed.