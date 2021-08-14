UrduPoint.com

Seven Ukrainian Police Officers, 1 Soldier Injured During Clashes With Radicals In Kiev

Sat 14th August 2021

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Seven Ukrainian law enforcement officers and one soldier were injured during clashes with radical members of the National Corps far-right political party (an offshoot of the Azov Battalion, prosecuted in Russia) outside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office in Kiev, Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the protesters, discontent with the government and the president for their handling of the Donbas conflict in the east of the country, tried to break into Zelenskyy's heavily guarded office while throwing firecrackers and spraying gas at the police.

The radicals also burned tires and threw stones.

"Seven police officers received thermal burns of their eyes, while one soldier sustained a hand injury," Klimenko told Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in April 2014 when the country's military launched an offensive against Donbas militia after part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence from Kiev in response to what they considered to be a coup in the Ukrainian capital.

