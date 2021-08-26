Seven US Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump, Others Over January 6 Riot Violence - Lawsuit

Seven US Capitol police officers are suing the alleged California-based leaders for the attack on the Capitol building on January 6, according to a legal document filed in the US District Court in Washington on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Seven US Capitol police officers are suing the alleged California-based leaders for the attack on the Capitol building on January 6, according to a legal document filed in the US District Court in Washington on Thursday.

"The attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 was caused by defendants," the document said. "After defendant Donald Trump lost the November 2020 Presidential election, he and the other defendants in this case conspired with each other and others to prevent Congress from certifying the election results through the use of force, intimidation, and threats. "

The document said Trump and the other defendants propagated false claims of election and voter fraud, encouraged the use of force, intimidation and threats, and incited violence against members of Congress and the law enforcement officers whose job it was to protect them.

The defendants' unlawful efforts culminated in the January 6 mass attack on the Capitol and a physical assault of hundreds of law enforcement officers. Many defendants in the case planned, aided, and actively participated in that attack, the document added.

The defendants' actions violated the Federal Ku Klux Klan Act, the DC Bias-Related Crimes Act and other laws, the plaintiffs allege.