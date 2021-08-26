UrduPoint.com

Seven US Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump, Others Over January 6 Riot Violence - Lawsuit

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Seven US Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump, Others Over January 6 Riot Violence - Lawsuit

Seven US Capitol police officers are suing the alleged California-based leaders for the attack on the Capitol building on January 6, according to a legal document filed in the US District Court in Washington on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Seven US Capitol police officers are suing the alleged California-based leaders for the attack on the Capitol building on January 6, according to a legal document filed in the US District Court in Washington on Thursday.

"The attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 was caused by defendants," the document said. "After defendant Donald Trump lost the November 2020 Presidential election, he and the other defendants in this case conspired with each other and others to prevent Congress from certifying the election results through the use of force, intimidation, and threats. "

The document said Trump and the other defendants propagated false claims of election and voter fraud, encouraged the use of force, intimidation and threats, and incited violence against members of Congress and the law enforcement officers whose job it was to protect them.

The defendants' unlawful efforts culminated in the January 6 mass attack on the Capitol and a physical assault of hundreds of law enforcement officers. Many defendants in the case planned, aided, and actively participated in that attack, the document added.

The defendants' actions violated the Federal Ku Klux Klan Act, the DC Bias-Related Crimes Act and other laws, the plaintiffs allege.

Related Topics

Election Attack Police Washington Trump Job United States January November Congress 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 30 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 30 more positive for corona

36 seconds ago
 UN chief slams terrorist attack at Kabul airport, ..

UN chief slams terrorist attack at Kabul airport, voices 'great concern' over si ..

37 seconds ago
 EU's Michel Talks Afghanistan With Tajik President

EU's Michel Talks Afghanistan With Tajik President

39 seconds ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League draw

Football: UEFA Champions League draw

42 seconds ago
 UN committee condemns Spain for 'arbitrary' trials ..

UN committee condemns Spain for 'arbitrary' trials of former judge

6 minutes ago
 After 600 years of night watchmen, Lausanne gets f ..

After 600 years of night watchmen, Lausanne gets first watchwoman

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.