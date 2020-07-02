UrduPoint.com
Seven US Paratroopers Injured In Parachuting Training Accident In Germany - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:33 PM

Seven US Paratroopers Injured in Parachuting Training Accident in Germany - Reports

Several US soldiers sustained injuries during a parachute training accident at a military base in Germany, media reported Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Several US soldiers sustained injuries during a parachute training accident at a military base in Germany, media reported Thursday.

According to local outlet Oberpfalz Echo, the incident transpired on Wednesday night during a helicopter parachute drop, some of the paratroopers landed on nearby trees.

Three of the servicemen are in serious condition but no injuries are life-threatening, the outlet reported.

German rescue teams arrived at the scene, outside the eastern German town of Grafenwohr where one rescuer was also injured, Oberpfalz said.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

