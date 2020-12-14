Seven US States Cast Electoral Votes for President

Electors in the first seven US states have cast their votes that endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Electors in the first seven US states have cast their votes that endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president.

According to a CNN tally, after Electoral College meetings in Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Vermont, Oklahoma and Illinois, incumbent President Donald Trump has been given 35 electoral votes and his Democratic rival has been given 27 electoral votes.

Overall, the 538 electors are to vote on Monday in 50 US states and the District of Columbia.