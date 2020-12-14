Seven US States Cast Electoral Votes for President

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Electors in the first seven US states on Monday have cast their votes that mirrored the states' popular vote.

According to a CNN tally, after Electoral College meetings in Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Vermont, Oklahoma and Illinois, incumbent President Donald Trump was given 35 electoral votes and his Democratic rival Joe Biden was given 27 electoral votes.

Overall, the 538 electors are to vote on Monday in the 50 US states and the District of Columbia.