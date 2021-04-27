Seven US States Lose 1 Seat at US House Due to New Population Numbers - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Seven US states, including California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, have each lost one seat at the House of Representatives after the results of the latest Census, US Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin said during a news conference on Monday.

Five of the seven seats will be reapportioned to the states of Montana, Oregon, Florida, North Carolina, while the remaining two will be given to Texas.

California is losing a seat at the House of Representatives for the first time in its history.