Seven US Troops, 5 Dependents Test Positive For COVID-19 Upon Arrival In S. Korea - USFK

Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

The United States Forces Korea (USFK) has confirmed on Monday that seven troops and five dependents tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in South Korea from July 14-24, adding that all the infected individuals were transferred to an isolation facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The United States Forces Korea (USFK) has confirmed on Monday that seven troops and five dependents tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in South Korea from July 14-24, adding that all the infected individuals were transferred to an isolation facility.

"Seven USFK service members and five dependents tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between July 14 and 24. Five service members and three dependents arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government chartered flights from the United States on July 14, 19, 20 and 22. Two service members and two dependents arrived at Incheon International Airport from the United States on separate commercial flights on July 22 and 24," USFK said in a press release.

All the infected individuals have been moved to an isolation facility and all transportation assets that were used to bring the personnel and their dependents to South Korea have been sanitized, the USFK said.

Clusters of COVID-19 cases have also been registered at US military bases in Japan over recent weeks. More than 200 cases of the disease have been registered at US Marine Corps facilities on the island of Okinawa since July 4, with large clusters registered at the Futenma and Camp Hansen bases.

