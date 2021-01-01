UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Vehicles Of German Armed Forces Burned In Leipzig - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Seven Vehicles of German Armed Forces Burned in Leipzig - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Seven vehicles of the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, were burned on New Year's Eve in the eastern German city of Leipzig, with the police suspecting arson, Der Spiegel newspaper reported on Friday, citing police.

The German media outlet added that, except for this incident, the Leipzig police did not register any major irregularities on Thursday.

German law-enforcement agencies reported isolated incidents that occurred during the New Year celebration in the country. In the eastern state of Brandenburg, a 24-year-old man died from injuries resulted from the explosion of pyrotechnics. A supermarket was burned in Berlin, with firefighters having managed to put out the fire. In the western city of Essen, a group of young people set trash cans afire and threw firecrackers at the officials of emergency services, with no one having sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Fire Police German Vehicles Died Young Essen Leipzig Berlin Man Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

39 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

56 minutes ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

58 minutes ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

1 hour ago

DEWA organises training and brainstorming session ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.