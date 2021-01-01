Seven Vehicles of German Armed Forces Burned in Leipzig - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Seven vehicles of the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, were burned on New Year's Eve in the eastern German city of Leipzig, with the police suspecting arson, Der Spiegel newspaper reported on Friday, citing police.

The German media outlet added that, except for this incident, the Leipzig police did not register any major irregularities on Thursday.

German law-enforcement agencies reported isolated incidents that occurred during the New Year celebration in the country. In the eastern state of Brandenburg, a 24-year-old man died from injuries resulted from the explosion of pyrotechnics. A supermarket was burned in Berlin, with firefighters having managed to put out the fire. In the western city of Essen, a group of young people set trash cans afire and threw firecrackers at the officials of emergency services, with no one having sustained injuries.