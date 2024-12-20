Seven-year-old dies in stabbing attack at Croatia school

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A seven-year-old pupil was killed and several others injured in a stabbing attack at a school in the Croatian capital Zagreb on Friday, with a 19-year-old man arrested as a suspect, authorities said.

Parents and pupils voiced shock and anger and police sealed off the Precko Primary school after the attack, thought to be the first such school atrocity of its kind in the Balkan country.

"A total of six people were injured of whom unfortunately one child has died on the spot after intensive efforts to revive them," Health Minister Irena Hrstic told reporters.

"The deceased child is seven years old," she added.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said the suspect was a 19-year-old former student of the school.

Following the attack, the suspect fled and hid at a nearby healthcare centre, where he tried to commit suicide with a knife and was apprehended by police, the minister added.

The suspect has a record of mental disorders and a year ago attempted suicide, said Bozinovic.

The minister said a preliminary investigation indicated that the attack happened in a school hallway, not a classroom.