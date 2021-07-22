UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventeen Drown, Over 160 Rescued After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Tunisia - IFRC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Seventeen Drown, Over 160 Rescued After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Tunisia - IFRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) At least 17 migrants drowned and over 160 others were rescued from a shipwreck off of Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Italy, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday.

"Another tragedy @Mediterranean sea. At least 17 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross to Italy from Libya. More than 160 have been saved by the coast guard. Tunisia Red Crescent provided them with food & medical support," IFRC middle East and North Africa tweeted.

Since the start of the year, the International Organization for Migration has registered 955 deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean, up from the 409 logged over the same period in 2020.

The number of migrants who have been intercepted while crossing the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Italy tripled to over 13,000 year-on-year during the first half of 2021, Duccio Staderini, the search and rescue representative for Doctors Without Borders, told Sputnik earlier this week.

Related Topics

Africa Same Italy Tunisia Libya Middle East 2020 From

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

2 minutes ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

47 minutes ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

2 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

3 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.