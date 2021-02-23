UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventeen Injured In Tbilisi Police Raid To Arrest Opposition Figure Melia - Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:45 PM

Seventeen Injured in Tbilisi Police Raid to Arrest Opposition Figure Melia - Ministry

Seventeen people sought medical assistance after police stormed an office of Georgia's opposition United National Movement (UNM) party in Tbilisi on Tuesday to arrest its leader, Nika Melia, the health ministry said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Seventeen people sought medical assistance after police stormed an office of Georgia's opposition United National Movement (UNM) party in Tbilisi on Tuesday to arrest its leader, Nika Melia, the health ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Georgian Interior Ministry said that police detained Melia and over a dozen other activists based on a Tbilisi City Court decision. Media reported that police used tear gas during the party raid.

"Doctors provided first aid to 17 citizens. The condition of 15 of them was assessed on the spot as mild, while two citizens were transported to one of the capital's clinics," the ministry told reporters.

One patient has already left the clinic, and the second one will be discharged later in the day, the ministry added.

Melia was briefly arrested for leading riots and anti-Russian protests back in June 2019 and later released on 30,000 Georgian lari ($9,063) bail.

He was forced to wear a monitoring bracelet but removed it publicly during another wave of opposition protests, which erupted in November 2020 in non-recognition of the general election results. This prompted a court to revise the conditions of Melia's release and impose a new bail, totaling 40,000 lari. The UNM chairman has refused to pay the bail.

After the court ruled to arrest him on February 17, Melia barricaded himself inside the party office, under the guard of loyal supporters.

On February 18, then-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation, citing his disagreement with the opposition figure's pending arrest, which he warned could escalate the already tense political situation.

Related Topics

Riots Police Interior Ministry Tbilisi Georgia February June November Gas 2019 2020 Media Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Ape escape: Indonesian orangutans airlifted back t ..

4 minutes ago

Three arrested, livestock recovered in sargodha

4 minutes ago

CJP asks India to stop targeting journalists in Oc ..

4 minutes ago

CBUAE, HKMA enter fintech agreement

20 minutes ago

Chinese chili sauce maker Lao Gan Ma logs record s ..

4 minutes ago

Cambodia to deport foreigners for COVID-19 quarant ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.