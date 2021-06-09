UrduPoint.com
Seventeen Killed As Bus Collides With Truck In Northern India - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) A high-speed bus has collided with a forklift truck in northern India, leaving 17 people killed and another 20 injured, Hindustan Times reported.

The accident occurred in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh state on Tuesday evening.

As a result, the bus overturned and fell on the side of the road.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that 200,000 Indian rupees (around $2,740) will be given in compensation to the families of the victims.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the accident.

