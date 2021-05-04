UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventeen Killed, Hundreds Injured During Nationwide Protests In Colombia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

Seventeen Killed, Hundreds Injured During Nationwide Protests in Colombia - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Nationwide protests against a tax reform in Colombia have left 17 people killed, including a police officer, and several hundred injured, La FM radio station reported on Monday, citing the ombudsman's office.

The ombudsman put the number of those injured at 711.

Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte, meanwhile, updated the figure to over 840.

"During manifestations, 540 national police officers and 306 civilians were injured," the minister said during a speech broadcast on the national police's Facebook page, also expressing condolences over the death of an officer during the unrest.

According to the Defense Ministry, a total of 431 people were detained during the demonstrations, which have been ongoing across Colombia since last Wednesday, with people protesting against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a tax reform bill presented in April. Trade unions warned that the proposed reform would lead to at least 1.

5 million workers having to pay new taxes.

The initiative was expected to help raise around $6.8 billion (about 2% of Colombia's GDP), which, according to the government, would significantly contribute to efforts aimed at alleviating the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The riots continue despite that Colombian President Ivan Duque ordered the country's Finance Ministry to revise the draft tax reform.

The defense chief recalled that since Sunday, the army has been providing temporary support to some cities affected by the unrest to ensure the safety of citizens, supply of essential goods, and protection of transport and infrastructure.

Since the protests began, minister noted, the government has received around 600 reports of vandalism and other crimes from citizens, with 94 banks and 254 stores, two municipal administrations, and 64 police stations trashed.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Army Police Facebook Lead Colombia April Sunday From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

33 minutes ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

2 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

3 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

1 hour ago

German Cabinet Hopes to Quickly Adopt Coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.