UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventeen People Believed To Be Dead As Russian Vessel Sinks In Barents Sea - Emergencies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Seventeen People Believed to Be Dead as Russian Vessel Sinks in Barents Sea - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) All the 17 missing crew members of Russia's Onega vessel that sank in the Barents Sea are believed to be dead, while condition of the two saved people is satisfactory, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the vessel capsized and sank in the Barents Sea waters.

Two people were saved, while searches for the other 17 individuals who were on board continue.

"Most likely, all the 17 people died. They have not been found yet," the spokesman said, adding that water temperature is extremely low.

The condition of those saved is satisfactory, he added.

The transport department of the Russian Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal probe into violation of water transport traffic safety rules after the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Water Russia Died Traffic Onega Criminals All

Recent Stories

PDM is hub of so-called billionaire nationalists, ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 50 more people during last 24 ho ..

39 minutes ago

Brazilian VP tests positive for coronavirus; count ..

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 80.43 million

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 December 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.