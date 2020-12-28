Seventeen People Believed to Be Dead as Russian Vessel Sinks in Barents Sea - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) All the 17 missing crew members of Russia's Onega vessel that sank in the Barents Sea are believed to be dead, while condition of the two saved people is satisfactory, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the vessel capsized and sank in the Barents Sea waters.

Two people were saved, while searches for the other 17 individuals who were on board continue.

"Most likely, all the 17 people died. They have not been found yet," the spokesman said, adding that water temperature is extremely low.

The condition of those saved is satisfactory, he added.

The transport department of the Russian Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal probe into violation of water transport traffic safety rules after the incident.