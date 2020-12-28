UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventeen People Believed To Be Dead As Russian Vessel Sinks In Barents Sea - Emergencies

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:42 PM

Seventeen People Believed to Be Dead as Russian Vessel Sinks in Barents Sea - Emergencies

All the 17 missing crew members of Russia's Onega vessel that sank in the Barents Sea are believed to be dead, while the condition of the two saved people is satisfactory, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) All the 17 missing crew members of Russia's Onega vessel that sank in the Barents Sea are believed to be dead, while the condition of the two saved people is satisfactory, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the vessel capsized and sank in the Barents Sea waters. Two people were saved, while searches for the other 17 individuals who were on board continue.

"Most likely, all 17 people died. They have not been found yet," the spokesman said, adding that water temperature is extremely low.

The condition of those saved is satisfactory, he added.

Later in the day, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport told Sputnik it had deployed four rescue vessels to the area.

"It [the vessel] sank early in the morning, abeam [at a distance of] 40 [nautical] miles of the coast of the Gusinaya Zemlya peninsula (the island of Novaya Zemlya).

Two people out of 19 are saved. Four vessels have been deployed. The MRSC [Maritime Rescue Sub Center] Arkhangelsk is coordinating the SAR [search and rescue] operation," the agency said.

The transport department of the Russian Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal probe into violation of water transport traffic safety rules after the incident.

The Northern fleet had sent the IL-38 aircraft to the search area in the Barents Sea, the Defense Ministry said.

"The IL-38 anti-submarine aircraft of the Northern Fleet's naval aviation unit from the duty forces flew to the Barents Sea area, where the fishing vessel Onega sank this morning," the ministry said, adding that the search and rescue operation is complicated by poor weather conditions.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed his "deepest condolences to the families of those killed" in the boat crash during an online meeting with his deputies.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Prime Minister Poor Water Russia Died Traffic Onega Saudi Arabia Riyals Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Series of COVID-19 awareness workshops held at Pan ..

1 second ago

EU member states endorse Brexit trade deal

3 seconds ago

E-games expand 'teen's IQ' if guided properly: Exp ..

8 seconds ago

Turkish Airlines to Require Negative COVID-19 Test ..

4 minutes ago

Clashes in Southeastern Guinea Leave 11 People Dea ..

4 minutes ago

Less Than Half of Polish Residents Plan COVID-19 V ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.