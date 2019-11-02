Seventeen people sought medical assistance as a result of protests in Hong Kong on Saturday, media reported, citing the city's medical services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Seventeen people sought medical assistance as a result of protests in Hong Kong on Saturday, media reported, citing the city's medical services.

One of those hospitalized is in serious condition, seven others are stable, while the rest have already been discharged from hospitals, the RTHK broadcaster said.

Those injured are aged between 18 to 71.

The unrest resumed in Hong Kong on Saturday despite a ban on gatherings. Protesters attempted to bypass the ban by holding an "election meeting" with political candidates, an assembly the organizers maintained was legal even without an official permit. However, riot police intercepted the gatherings at Victoria Park and other areas.

During Saturday's rallies, protesters set fires and hurled Molotov cocktails at police. The latter responded with water cannons and tear gas.

Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill since June. The protests have eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

Law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.