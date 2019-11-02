UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventeen People Hospitalized After Saturday's Protests In Hong Kong - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 11:03 PM

Seventeen People Hospitalized After Saturday's Protests in Hong Kong - Reports

Seventeen people sought medical assistance as a result of protests in Hong Kong on Saturday, media reported, citing the city's medical services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Seventeen people sought medical assistance as a result of protests in Hong Kong on Saturday, media reported, citing the city's medical services.

One of those hospitalized is in serious condition, seven others are stable, while the rest have already been discharged from hospitals, the RTHK broadcaster said.

Those injured are aged between 18 to 71.

The unrest resumed in Hong Kong on Saturday despite a ban on gatherings. Protesters attempted to bypass the ban by holding an "election meeting" with political candidates, an assembly the organizers maintained was legal even without an official permit. However, riot police intercepted the gatherings at Victoria Park and other areas.

During Saturday's rallies, protesters set fires and hurled Molotov cocktails at police. The latter responded with water cannons and tear gas.

Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill since June. The protests have eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

Law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Injured Police Water China Victoria Beijing Hong Kong June Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Recognition of Lahore in literature by UNESCO, a g ..

2 minutes ago

Djokovic to face Shapovalov in Paris final after N ..

4 minutes ago

Barty faces Svitolina in WTA Final decider on 'ter ..

4 minutes ago

Mane caps Liverpool fightback, Man City escape aga ..

4 minutes ago

Kiev to Demine Area of Troops Disengagement in Don ..

4 minutes ago

Champion Chen claims Grand Prix Finals spot with G ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.