Seventeen People Killed, 37 Injured in Landslide in Ecuador - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) At least 17 people were killed and 37 others were injured in a landslide in central Ecuador, the National Secretariat for Risk Management said on Friday.

On Sunday, a massive landslide hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo.

The agency added that 72 people are considered missing, with a total of 500 local residents being affected by the landslide. In addition, the natural disaster completely destroyed 57 houses, the agency noted.