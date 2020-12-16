UrduPoint.com
Seventeen Taliban Militants Killed In Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:07 PM

Seventeen Taliban Militants Killed in Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Seventeen Taliban insurgents have been killed in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the country's defense ministry said Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Seventeen Taliban insurgents have been killed in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the country's defense ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry's statement, the militants were killed by the Afghan security forces in the province's Panjwai district.

The security services also destroyed some of the Taliban's weapons and ammunition.

The Afghan government has been squaring off against Taliban militants despite the intra-Afghan talks in Qatar's capital of Doha.

