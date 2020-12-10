Seventeen US States Back Texas Lawsuit Asking Supreme Court to Overturn Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Seventeen US states filed a brief on Wednesday at the country's Supreme Court in support of Texas' lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results.

On Tuesday, Texas filed a lawsuit seeking to block the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from participating in the electoral college.

The amici curiae (literally "friends of court") brief included Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.