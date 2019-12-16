UrduPoint.com
Seventh Islamic Conference Of Health Ministers Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

Mon 16th December 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) The Islamic Conference of Health Ministers opened its three-day seventh session in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 15-17 December 2019.
The conference commenced with a preparatory senior officials’ meeting to discuss a set of reports, draft resolutions and documents for submission to the ministerial meeting on December 16.
The Organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC) Assistant Secretary General for Science and Technology, Ambassador Askar Musinov, gave a welcome speech and praised the programs and achievements made in the health sector in the OIC Member States, in the period between the previous (Jeddah, 5-7 December 2017) and current sessions.
Ambassador Musinov also paid tribute to the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) for their contribution to the field.


Main topics on the agenda for the conference include the OIC Strategic Health Program of Action 2014-2023 and strengthening health cooperation among the member states.
Discussions will also focus on healthy lifestyles, prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, health emergencies and disasters, in addition to mother and child health and nutrition, self-reliance in medicine and vaccine provision and production, and advanced medical technologies.

