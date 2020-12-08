Seventh Mysterious Monolith Shows Up in Germany - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) A mysterious silver monolith popped up in a small town in the central German state of Hessen over the weekend, becoming the seventh such find in a chain of discoveries of similar structures across the world, the Hessenschau news outlet reported.

The gleaming column was spotted by passers-by on the edge of a field in Sulzbach municipality. The object reportedly had a wooden structure inside. The origin of the monolith is unknown.

Starting November, similar structures have been found in the United States' states of Utah and California, the Netherlands, Colombia, Romania and on the United Kingdom's Isle of Wight.

The pillars in Romania and in the Utah desert later disappeared.

In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, a designer, who had "discovered" the strange structure on the UK island over the weekend, claimed responsibility for the monolith, saying that he did it for fun, in tribute to other monoliths that had popped up around the world.