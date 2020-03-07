UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventh Person From Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Dies In Japan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:34 PM

Seventh Person From Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Dies in Japan - Reports

A seventh person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from the coronavirus disease in a Japanese hospital, media cited the health ministry as saying Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A seventh person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from the coronavirus disease in a Japanese hospital, media cited the health ministry as saying Saturday.

The man, who was a Hong Kong resident, died on Friday, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

It is not yet clear whether he was a passenger or a crew member.

The ship with over 3,700 people on board was quarantined off the Japanese city of Yokohama in February after a passenger who came off it in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

Japan has confirmed more than 1,100 cases of infection with the COVID-19 disease, more than a half of them from the virus-stricken ship.

Related Topics

Died Hong Kong Man Yokohama February Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt took several steps to strengthen Punjab Polic ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Initiates Reform of Russian Citizenship, Mig ..

17 minutes ago

Govt reviving film industry to portray Pakistan's ..

17 minutes ago

21 closed water supply, filtration plants to be re ..

25 minutes ago

10 gamblers held in police raid in Rawalpindi

25 minutes ago

Pope's Sunday Audience to Be Streamed Online Over ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.