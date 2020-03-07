Seventh Person From Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Dies In Japan - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:34 PM
A seventh person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from the coronavirus disease in a Japanese hospital, media cited the health ministry as saying Saturday
The man, who was a Hong Kong resident, died on Friday, according to the public broadcaster NHK.
It is not yet clear whether he was a passenger or a crew member.
The ship with over 3,700 people on board was quarantined off the Japanese city of Yokohama in February after a passenger who came off it in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.
Japan has confirmed more than 1,100 cases of infection with the COVID-19 disease, more than a half of them from the virus-stricken ship.