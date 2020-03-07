Seventh Person From Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Dies in Japan - Reports

A seventh person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from the coronavirus disease in a Japanese hospital, media cited the health ministry as saying Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A seventh person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from the coronavirus disease in a Japanese hospital, media cited the health ministry as saying Saturday.

The man, who was a Hong Kong resident, died on Friday, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

It is not yet clear whether he was a passenger or a crew member.

The ship with over 3,700 people on board was quarantined off the Japanese city of Yokohama in February after a passenger who came off it in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

Japan has confirmed more than 1,100 cases of infection with the COVID-19 disease, more than a half of them from the virus-stricken ship.