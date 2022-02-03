Seventh Plane With 85 Tonnes of US Military Aid Lands in Ukraine - Defense Minister

A seventh plane carrying 85 tonnes of US military aid has arrived in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) A seventh plane carrying 85 tonnes of US military aid has arrived in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Thursday.

"The 7th bird landed in Boryspil! This time - 85 tons of combat ammunition for grenade launchers. So, its great news, but most importantly - this is not the end! To be continued," Reznikov tweeted.

The protracted tensions around Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks, with NATO raising concerns over Russia's alleged military buildup near the Ukrainian border and urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Baltic states have already supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of prepping for an invasion of Ukraine and has criticized NATO's provocative military buildup in the region.