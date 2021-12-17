Seventh Round of JCPOA Talks Successful - Russian Envoy

The seventh round of Vienna-based talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held on Friday, was successful as it created the basis for more intensive negotiations, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The seventh round of Vienna-based talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held on Friday, was successful as it created the basis for more intensive negotiations, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"The seventh round of the #ViennaTalks was successful in a sense that it prepared sound basis for more intensive negotiations. It is fully confirmed that further work will be based on the results of the previous rounds. The negotiators now much better understand each other," Ulyanov tweeted.