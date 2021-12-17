UrduPoint.com

Seventh Round Of JCPOA Talks Successful - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:19 PM

Seventh Round of JCPOA Talks Successful - Russian Envoy

The seventh round of Vienna-based talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held on Friday, was successful as it created the basis for more intensive negotiations, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The seventh round of Vienna-based talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held on Friday, was successful as it created the basis for more intensive negotiations, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"The seventh round of the #ViennaTalks was successful in a sense that it prepared sound basis for more intensive negotiations. It is fully confirmed that further work will be based on the results of the previous rounds. The negotiators now much better understand each other," Ulyanov tweeted.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna

Recent Stories

Police books two for stealing gas

Police books two for stealing gas

1 minute ago
 Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi appointed new federal ombudsman ..

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi appointed new federal ombudsman

1 minute ago
 Gut-Behrami to miss two World Cup weekends with Co ..

Gut-Behrami to miss two World Cup weekends with Covid-19

1 minute ago
 MoST refuted news aired by TV channels regarding E ..

MoST refuted news aired by TV channels regarding EVM

1 minute ago
 Erdogan's Friendly Relations With Putin Allow Dial ..

Erdogan's Friendly Relations With Putin Allow Dialogue in Case of Disagreements ..

4 minutes ago
 Cold wave to grip upper, central parts of country: ..

Cold wave to grip upper, central parts of country: PMD

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.