UrduPoint.com

Seventh Round Of Talks On JCPOA Restoration To Resume On Thursday - EU Representative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:08 PM

Seventh Round of Talks on JCPOA Restoration to Resume on Thursday - EU Representative

The seventh round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Enrique Mora, a representative of the European Union at the nuclear talks, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The seventh round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Enrique Mora, a representative of the European Union at the nuclear talks, said on Wednesday.

"The 7th round JCPOA talks will continue tomorrow Thursday in Vienna after consultations in and among capitals. A Joint Commission and a number of bilateral and multilateral contacts will take place," Mora tweeted.

The seventh round of the talks began on Monday, November 29, with US-initiated break for consultations on Friday, December 3. The main topic of the negotiations is the issue of lifting US sanctions against Tehran.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union.

It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In May 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrew from the JCPOA and enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether.

In October, both Tehran and Washington affirmed their readiness to revive the talks as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States April May October November December 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

3 seconds ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

8 minutes ago
 Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s acc ..

Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s accountability drive

9 minutes ago
 The inaugural ceremony of the "14th International ..

The inaugural ceremony of the "14th International Urdu Conference 2021" will be ..

20 minutes ago
 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Receives OIC Secret ..

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Receives OIC Secretary General at the Presidency ..

25 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha and Ahmed Aboul Gheit Meet at ..

Hissein Brahim Taha and Ahmed Aboul Gheit Meet at Arab League Headquarters in Ca ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.