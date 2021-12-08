Seventh Round of Talks on JCPOA Restoration to Resume on Thursday - EU Representative

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The seventh round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Enrique Mora, a representative of the European Union at the nuclear talks, said on Wednesday.

"The 7th round JCPOA talks will continue tomorrow Thursday in Vienna after consultations in and among capitals. A Joint Commission and a number of bilateral and multilateral contacts will take place," Mora tweeted.

The seventh round of the talks began on Monday, November 29, with US-initiated break for consultations on Friday, December 3. The main topic of the negotiations is the issue of lifting US sanctions against Tehran.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union.

It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In May 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrew from the JCPOA and enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether.

In October, both Tehran and Washington affirmed their readiness to revive the talks as soon as possible.