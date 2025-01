Seventh Saudi relief plane departs for Syria

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The seventh relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), left King Khalid International Airport for Damascus International Airport on Tuesday, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.

The assistance aims to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people during this critical time and underscores Saudi Arabia's longstanding commitment to supporting other countries in times of need.