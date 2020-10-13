UrduPoint.com
Seventh Unit Of Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP To Be Built Using US Technology - Prime Minister

The seventh power unit of Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear power plant (NPP) will be built using a US reactor and fuel, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Borissov, accompanied by Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, visited the site for the construction of the power unit.

"Tomorrow, at a meeting of the council of ministers, we will launch this [construction] procedure. The project will be developed using modern technology with a US reactor and fuel," Borissov said on Facebook.

Petkova, on her part, said that the Energy Ministry would conduct marketing research to determine the most optimal technologies for the new site, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.

The prime minister added that it was about small modular reactors.

Kozloduy, Bulgaria's only nuclear power plant, was built with the active participation of the Soviet Union and put into operation in 1974. It is one of the largest NPPs in Eastern Europe, but in 2006, Bulgaria was forced to shut down the first four power units of this plant, which operated older VVER-440 reactors, in order to fulfill the requirements for joining the European Union. At present, the nuclear power plant is operating the fifth and sixth units built by the Soviet Union using VVER-1000 reactors with an installed electrical power capacity of 1,000 MW each.

