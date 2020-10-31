Seventy-Five Taliban Militants Killed in Southern Afghanistan - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Some 75 Taliban fighters have been killed in air and artillery strikes in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the province's police chief, Tadeen Khan, told reporters on Saturday

According to Khan, the Afghan Air Force has been conducting airstrikes in Kandahar's Arghandab and Zhari districts, resulting in 25 and 45 insurgents killed, respectively.

The police chief added that the Afghan National Army launched artillery attacks against the Taliban in Arghandab, killing five and injuring three others.

The Taliban are said to have started fighting with the government forces Arghandab and Zhari, capturing some areas there. According to the movement, it has managed to seize several security posts in Arghandab.