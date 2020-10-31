UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventy-Five Taliban Militants Killed In Southern Afghanistan - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:32 PM

Seventy-Five Taliban Militants Killed in Southern Afghanistan - Police

Some 75 Taliban fighters have been killed in air and artillery strikes in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the province's police chief, Tadeen Khan, told reporters on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Some 75 Taliban fighters have been killed in air and artillery strikes in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the province's police chief, Tadeen Khan, told reporters on Saturday.

According to Khan, the Afghan Air Force has been conducting airstrikes in Kandahar's Arghandab and Zhari districts, resulting in 25 and 45 insurgents killed, respectively.

The police chief added that the Afghan National Army launched artillery attacks against the Taliban in Arghandab, killing five and injuring three others.

The Taliban are said to have started fighting with the government forces Arghandab and Zhari, capturing some areas there. According to the movement, it has managed to seize several security posts in Arghandab.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Army Police Kandahar Government

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 31 Oct 2020

4 minutes ago

Insaf Sasta Bazar provides affordable food items: ..

4 minutes ago

LCCI for consulting stakeholders on auto policy fo ..

4 minutes ago

Death Toll From Earthquake in Western Turkey Rises ..

4 minutes ago

Three thieves arrested in Lahore

10 minutes ago

IEP holds condole reference for Former Vice Chair ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.