Seventy People Arrested at Climate Protest Near New York Times Offices - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) New York police arrested 70 people attending a protest outside The New York Times building in Manhattan to draw attention to the way media outlets cover the climate crisis, media reported citing a spokesman of a local police department.

According to the CNN, protesters were affiliated to Extinction Rebellion, which describes itself as an international movement that uses "non-violent civil disobedience" to minimize the risk of ecological collapse and human extinction.

Eve Mosher, a spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, told CNN that while The New York Times did "good reporting," it was "not treating it [climate emergency] in the manner they should be."

"They should be treating it like World War II, where there were headlines every day," Mosher said.

The New York Police Department spokesman told CNN charges against the protesters were pending.