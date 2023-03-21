Seventy People Detained in Paris During Protests Against Pension Reform - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Seventy people were detained in Paris on Monday evening during protests following the adoption of a pension reform by France's National Assembly (lower house of parliament), BFMTV reported, citing a police source.

Earlier Monday, protesters and police clashed in Paris after two votes of no confidence in the government over pension reform.

On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. On Thursday alone, over 300 people were detained during protests against the pension reform.