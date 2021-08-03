Seventy Percent of Americans Received at Least 1 Coronavirus Vaccine Dose - White House

The United States reached a milestone on Monday with 70 percent of adults having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines, White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said

"Today we hit 70 percent of adults w[ith] at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl.

320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday)," Shahpar said in a tweet.

The seven-day average of newly vaccinated individuals is the highest it has been since the week of July 4, during which time there was a large vaccine advocacy campaign.

However, only 40 percent of Americans believe that the situation is getting better, according to the results of a Gallup poll released on Monday.