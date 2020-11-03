UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventy Percent Of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's Win Preferable For Israel - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:03 AM

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's Win Preferable for Israel - Poll

Seventy percent of Jewish Israelis believe that incumbent Donald Trump is a more preferable tenant of the White House for their country than Democratic candidate Joe Biden, a poll out on Monday shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Seventy percent of Jewish Israelis believe that incumbent Donald Trump is a more preferable tenant of the White House for their country than Democratic candidate Joe Biden, a poll out on Monday shows.

The figure represents a considerable rise from the 60 percent in June, the survey by the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute specifies.

Though Israeli Arabs are less unanimous on who is the preferred candidate, 36 percent of them still point to Trump against 31 percent who believe that it is Biden and 33 percent who are undecided.

The poll also shows that 75 percent of Israelis think that the recent US-sponsored peace deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan have enhanced Israel's regional strategic status.

The poll results come a day before the US presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Israel Democracy White House Trump Bahrain Sudan United Arab Emirates June Jew From Arab

Recent Stories

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

1 hour ago

Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi Awards MIT Solve P ..

1 hour ago

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

1 hour ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

1 hour ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

1 hour ago

Dynamo Kiev lose nine players to virus for Barca c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.