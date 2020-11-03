Seventy percent of Jewish Israelis believe that incumbent Donald Trump is a more preferable tenant of the White House for their country than Democratic candidate Joe Biden, a poll out on Monday shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Seventy percent of Jewish Israelis believe that incumbent Donald Trump is a more preferable tenant of the White House for their country than Democratic candidate Joe Biden, a poll out on Monday shows.

The figure represents a considerable rise from the 60 percent in June, the survey by the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute specifies.

Though Israeli Arabs are less unanimous on who is the preferred candidate, 36 percent of them still point to Trump against 31 percent who believe that it is Biden and 33 percent who are undecided.

The poll also shows that 75 percent of Israelis think that the recent US-sponsored peace deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan have enhanced Israel's regional strategic status.

The poll results come a day before the US presidential election.