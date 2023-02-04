UrduPoint.com

Several African Countries Interested In Joining BRICS - Senior Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Several African Countries Interested in Joining BRICS - Senior Russian Diplomat

A number of African countries would like to join the BRICS alliance, Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) A number of African countries would like to join the BRICS alliance, Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, told Sputnik.

"A number of African countries would like to join BRICS. Indeed, there is such a movement," Ozerov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Algeria was one of the leading candidates for joining BRICS amid the alliance's efforts to develop common approaches to admitting new members.

Algeria submitted the official application to join BRICS last November and hopes to join the alliance this year.

BRICS is an association of the world's major developing economies that was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation among these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. The association comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but is looking to accept new members. Besides Algeria, the list of potential candidates for accession includes Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Related Topics

India World Iran Russia Turkey China Egypt Alliance Argentina Algeria Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia November

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

11 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

41 minutes ago
 Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Win ..

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

16 minutes ago
 Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, I ..

Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics i ..

16 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.