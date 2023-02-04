Several African Countries Interested in Joining BRICS - Senior Russian Diplomat

A number of African countries would like to join the BRICS alliance, Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) A number of African countries would like to join the BRICS alliance, Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, told Sputnik.

"A number of African countries would like to join BRICS. Indeed, there is such a movement," Ozerov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Algeria was one of the leading candidates for joining BRICS amid the alliance's efforts to develop common approaches to admitting new members.

Algeria submitted the official application to join BRICS last November and hopes to join the alliance this year.

BRICS is an association of the world's major developing economies that was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation among these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. The association comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but is looking to accept new members. Besides Algeria, the list of potential candidates for accession includes Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.