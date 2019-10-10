(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The authorities of several Arab countries on Wednesday condemned Turkey's military operation in northeast Syria, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish groups and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). Later Turkey conducted airstrikes the city of Ras al-Ain in Al Hasakah province followed by a land offensive.

"The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Turkish military aggression in Syria," the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation said in statement published by the Emirates' WAM news agency.

The Bahraini authorities described Turkeys incursion as a breach of the international law.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns the military attack by the Republic of Turkey on areas in the north-east of the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, which is a violation of the international law rules and an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iraqi President Barham Salih called upon the world to unite and prevent possible crisis.

"Turkey's military incursion into Syria is a grave escalation; will cause untold humanitarian suffering, empower terrorist groups. The world must unite to avert a catastrophe, promote political resolution to the rights of all Syrians, including Kurds, to peace, dignity & security," Salih wrote in Twitter.

While the United States backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Turkey considers them to be an arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

Ankara claims that the operation aimed at clearing the border area of Kurdish militias, creating a security zone and accommodating Syrian refugees there.