Several Arab Countries Seeking To Convince EU To 'Open Doors' For Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 07:41 PM

A group of Arab countries is working on convincing the European Union to adopt an open door policy regarding Syria after the country's reinstatement in the Arab League, UAE newspaper Al-Bayan reported on Friday, citing sources

The group's effort has been agreed at the Arab League's summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah in May, the newspaper said. It would require a step-by step process where the Arab negotiators will be meeting with a "European group" to negotiate the easing of sanctions imposed against Damascus, sources were cited as saying.

In early May, the lead spokesman for EU foreign affairs, Peter Stano, said that the EU would not agree to normalize its relations with Damascus despite the resumption of Syria's membership in the Arab League. He added that the EU would not take part in Syria's reconstruction until its relations with Damascus are normalized.

Brussels does not maintain official contacts with the Syrian government, against which it imposed numerous sanctions after the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011. Although the EU has temporarily softened its sanctions against Damascus to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria after the devastating earthquakes in February, most of the restrictive measures have remained in effect. Moreover, in late April, the bloc imposed additional sanctions against individuals and organizations associated with the Syrian government.

On May 7, the foreign ministers of Arab League member states approved Syria's readmission to the organization during an extraordinary meeting in Cairo, thus ending a 12-year hiatus caused by the suspension of the country's membership in connection with the civil war.

